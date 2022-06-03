As we enjoy a hopefully relaxing four-day weekend, it's easy to let the mind wander to summer holiday plans. So, it's pretty much perfect timing for Airbnb to release its latest list of trending destinations.
Six of them are in Spain, including the ever popular islands of Ibiza and Lanzarote, both of which are around two-and-a-half hours from the UK. Corralejo, a seaside town in Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands, is also very popular with Airbnb users right now.
The Mexican port city of Tulum, which is known for its Mayan ruins and beautiful beaches, is the only destination outside of Europe on the list. It's around an 11-hour direct flight from the UK.
Check out the top 10 trending destinations below.
1. Ibiza, Spain
2. Corralejo, Canary Islands, Spain
3. Tulum, Mexico
4. Alcúdia, Spain
5. Pollença, Spain
6. Naples, Italy
7. Lanzarote, Spain
8. Antalya, Turkey
9. Nerja, Andalucía, Spain
10. Olbia, Sardinia, Italy
Airbnb has also released a list of the destinations where customers are booking the longest stays. These are places where digital nomads, whether freelance or otherwise, seem to be taking advantage of the ability to work remotely. Airbnb reports that since 2019, there has been a 33% rise in the number of stays exceeding 28 days.
Five of these cities are in the UK, led by Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester. This suggests that digital nomads tend to look for the infrastructure and social opportunities of city life as opposed to somewhere more peaceful in the countryside.
One such digital nomad, Samantha Scott, offered the following advice to people looking to work remotely: "Living this way since 2018, I’ve learned how important it is to use the right filters, check reviews (and wi-fi speed!) and I always prioritise a dedicated workspace, to support my work-life balance."
Check out the top 10 digital nomad destinations below:
1. Lisbon, Portugal
2. Dubai, UAE
3. Bristol, UK
4. Birmingham, UK
5. Manchester, UK
6. Cape Town, South Africa
7. Glasgow, UK
8. Liverpool, UK
9. Seoul, Korea
10. Los Angeles, California, US
