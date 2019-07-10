Can You Really Be A Digital Nomad & A Young Mother?

I have embraced a nomadic life but as my bobbed hair suggests, I have done it in the most conventional of ways. I have a desk space in London’s Second Home and they have spaces in Lisbon and are soon to open in LA; like many coworking spaces with desks in different continents – The Wing, Soho Works, WeWork – they are allowing transient workers to thrive. The ready-made community that comes with Second Home meant it only took two conversations to find a nanny for my son in Lisbon. I have a 3-year-old, I’d like another kid and I’m probably never going to settle down, so yes, a mum can be a digital nomad, you’ll just have to put up with snarky comments and have the answer to "Oh, where will you live then?" down word for word.