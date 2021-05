During summer 2020, demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd in America were taking place across the world. Aaliyah was determined to take to the streets. Her family were concerned about COVID-19 but "as the week went on and more news came out about what happened with George Floyd, [my mum] ended up coming with me. Me, her and my auntie." She recalls: "I was seeing people from school. I was seeing parents of white people that I went to school with. Everybody was there and it was a huge deal." The mood was a mix of anger and solidarity. "I don’t know if this is a bad thing to say because you were seeing everybody in a time where it was so distressing just existing, and every day was COVID news or people dying. Seeing each other and being like, 'We’re all in this together' was comforting."