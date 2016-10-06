Ibiza is a bizarre place. On the one hand it's a loud, in your face, fully immersive circus that gives you all manner of headaches. On the other, it's paradise island – the land of the free.



The Balearic island has one of the richest style and subculture histories in the world; from the hippies in the '60s to the disco '70s to the hardcore '80s and acid house '90s, it's attracted the who's who of the music and style set for more than six decades – and amazingly, continues to do so. What other place on earth has such an immediately identifiable culture?



The crowd in the party district is nothing but diverse, because the only thing people have in common is their love of music and a good time. Given that, it's an incredibly welcoming, celebratory environment where you can be as much or as little of a freak as you like, set to a euphoric soundtrack. "No one here judges like they do in a city, you can be you and be free," is how Rachel Montague, a dancer at Amnesia, put it.



Ahead, we interview five dancers who live and work in Ibiza at DC-10, Destino, Space (RIP) and Ushuaia about their lives on the island. Like the DJs they work alongside, these women have the best view of Ibiza, dancing above thousands of revellers every night. People-watchers, observers, and staunch guards of the authentic Ibiza spirit, they each moved to the island for different reasons, and stayed there for one: true love.



