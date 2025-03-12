Stop Calling Black Actors “DEI Hires.” How The War On Diversity Is Ruining Hollywood

“When people get upset about Juliet not being white, it is their attachment to whiteness that is at play, not Shakespeare,” Evelyna says. As someone who has studied Shakespeare and knows that historically Juliet has been played by people of all different races and genders and that the way the source material stays relevant is by evolving with the times. The people who had an issue with Amewudah-Rivers weren’t protecting the source material, they were safeguarding their bigotry. Evelyna also echoes the sentiment that actors need to be protected and that the blame shouldn’t fall on them when these castings go sideways, or if a project isn’t as successful as it could have been. “Star Wars is a huge franchise, and if a show fails they blame it on their Black actresses? There's empirical evidence that supports the fact that all kinds of diverse projects do well and make money. So if you can't make money off of something like that, it’s on the people who are in charge of distribution, marketing, etc. As a viewer, I call bullshit – pardon my French — and I think it's just their attachment to whiteness that they can't get over.”