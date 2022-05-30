While a sewing machine is an investment, Bonollo recommends getting one if you’re at all serious about the craft. “I would recommend either a Singer or a Brother machine,” she says, referring to two of the most popular sewing machine brands. Many of these machines are available for under $100 (£80) and are small and portable. Bonollo says that people should focus on finding a machine from a reputable brand, but not “spend crazy amounts on the machine before you even know how to use it.”