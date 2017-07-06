The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Hemming Your Jeans

It's happened to all of us: You finally find a pair of jeans that fits all your bends and curves like a glove. But, unless you're catwalk-model tall, chances are they're a little too long and some hemming is in order. Or, just as bad, you've stepped on the hem of your best-fitting pair enough times that it's started to rip. But, rather than enlist the (pricey) help of a pro tailor, you can solve this problem with just your hands and a pair of scissors — and give your jeans a cool, lived-in look at the same time with a frayed effect.