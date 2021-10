When you think of how long The Bachelor has been on air and the many iterations of this series that have aired over the years, it's really wild to only have one Black couple in the books. We've had Black leads before ( Rachel Lindsay Tayshia Adams , and more recently, Matt James), and none of them ended up with Black partners, which is their right. But even when the castoffs from their seasons headed to Paradise to find love again, the Black contestants never seemed to vibe with each other in a meaningful romantic way. Black women in Bachelor Nation have been put through the wringer on almost every season of Paradise, and this run, which saw the most Black people ever on one cast, was no exception. Tahjzuan Hawkins was the butt of an unfortunate joke up until she left, Chelsea Vaughn got ditched at the last minute, and Natasha Parker 's whole experience on the beach was a textbook case of misogynoir at work.