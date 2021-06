Of Lindsay's original 31 potential suitors , only 11 were Black, and four others men of color. She also stressed that even though she asked for more Black producers and people behind the camera for support, there was nobody around who was able to understand her experience. "Nobody was with me," she wrote. "I loved my producer, Caitlin, whom I had connected with during Nick’s season. But she was white, and there were certain things she was not going to be able to understand. I told them, 'You are leaning on me to guide you through what it’s like to handle a Black lead. And I have to be the Black lead. I have to educate y’all and navigate my system.'"