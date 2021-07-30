Netflix’s Love Is Blind will go down in history as one of television’s final hits before the pandemic changed our lives forever. Considering what dating was like during COVID, the reality show was also one of the most prescient. Over a year-and-a-half later, the streamer has decided to check back in with its breakout “pod squad” cast, who fell in love (or at least tried to) inside individual pods, with After the Altar. This week’s three-episode special takes place two years after Love Is Blind’s many weddings, most of which ended before double “I do's,” unearthing gossip both long-gestating and totally new.
On Friday, July 30, Netflix also premieres the return of another lockdown-era hit: Outer Banks. Season 2 ratchets up the seaside hijinks of the YA series, which follows a group of working class teenage friends called the Pogues and the manipulative, greedy, and murderous Cameron family. You’ll also find the streaming site’s latest rom-com Resort to Love, along with some new reality shows, a teen drug comedy, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.