Diamond Jack Deserved More In The Love Is Blind: After The Altar Special

In After The Altar, now streaming on Netflix, viewers are reintroduced to the dating show’s alumni two years after filming season one of Love Is Blind to celebrate the anniversary of the only married couples from the pods: Cameron and Lauren Speed-Hamilton, and Matt and Amber Barnett. In episode one, which takes place two days before the anniversary party, we catch up with a stunning Jack in back-to-back scenes from a sleek look with high ponytail, laid baby hairs, to a shimmering navy blue anniversary party gown. (I’d love to see Carlton come at her for her wig slipping this time.) Jack is still looking for love in the midst of running a business and ends up finding a seemingly perfect match when her friend Ebony Alexis sets her up on a blind date with her boyfriend’s friend. After only a few minutes of getting to know each other, Jack and Rumeal hit it off; I briefly pushed his gushing over her cup size to the back of my mind in favour of Jack’s confidence that this might be the relationship she sincerely hoped for since last season.