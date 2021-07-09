The last few weeks of Netflix releases have been jam packed — and that trend isn’t slowing down just yet. Following last week’s slasher celebration Fear Street: 1994, the streamer continues to churn out the teen shrieks with the premiere of sequel Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on Friday, July 9. The new flick adds Stranger Things star Sadie Sink to the horror franchise and spends much more time with Gillian Jacobs, whose involvement was previewed in 1994.
That same day, Netflix also debuts a new season of Virgin River, a Hallmark Channel-ready drama about the titular tiny California town and Virgin River’s good-looking, romantically turbulent citizens. American Horror Story alum Alexandra Breckenridge and former Grey’s Anatomy star Martin Henderson lead the soapy jaunt into the woods.
Earlier this week, viewers received the long awaited second season of Tim Robinson’s awkward, boundary-breaking sketch series I Think You Should Leave. You’ll also find the final season of coming-of-age dramedy Atypical, two shows for the animal lover in all of us, multiple international romances, and so much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.