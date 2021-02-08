What isn’t obvious is the context of the transitional song. “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls,” is a two-part number. The Super Bowl interlude comes from the first half of the track — which obviously gives House of Balloons its name, making the throwback reference all the more obvious — and is actually about the Weeknd seducing a woman in his bedroom. The woman technically wants to go about her regular life, but the sex and drugs in The Weeknd’s house of balloons is too appealing to leave. “So get naughty if you want. So don't blame it on me that you didn't call your home,” he says.