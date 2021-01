Jennifer Lopez’s Matching Tracksuit Looks Are A Lesson In Elevated Loungewear

Over the weekend, Lopez shared a couple of photos on Instagram showing how you can take a matching tracksuit — a sartorial favourite of ours this year for its comfort — from an at-home staple to a look worth taking outside. Wearing a beige tracksuit, she kept the look monochromatic with a cream-coloured corduroy puffer jacket, tan lace-up boots, and a matching leather purse. The singer completed the ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a statement accessory — a burgundy Dior bucket hat . The textured layering, a pop of colour in the form of the designer hat, and jewellery add a touch of glam to the monochrome look , which can sometimes feel monotonous.