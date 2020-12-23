Jennifer Lopez Wore Going-Out PJs With 2020’s Most Useful Accessory

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez was seen in Beverly Hills wearing the ultimate pandemic-era look: a silk, monochrome pyjama-like set paired with a linen face mask adorned with a dainty gold chain. Her blush pink two-piece included a collared, button-down shirt, which she tucked into a pair of matching, wide-leg trousers. She topped off the look with white sneakers and a coordinating pink coat. But while we’ll always appreciate a luxury party pyjamas moment from the Hustlers star, it was her face mask — to be exact, its accompanying mask chain — that stole the show.
The face covering, called the Tina mask, was designed by Latina designer Karen Perez, who launched her brand Second Wind in response to the pandemic. Perez is known for the unique shape of her linen and silk masks, many of which come with removable leashes — ranging from Cuban link chains to thicker lucite and marble chains. In response to seeing Lopez wearing her mask, Perez shared a photo of her on Instagram, thanking the singer and actress for supporting her small business.
Second Wind isn’t the only brand designing fashion-forward attachments for 2020’s most essential accessory. This year, many designers have taken to designing stylish face masks, as well as accessories for them, ranging from scrunchie-like ties and bows (think: Collina Strada and KkCo) to beaded styles designed to be worn on top of more protective masks. But of all the face mask accoutrements crafted this year, chains like Perez’s are the most sought after, with other Instagram brands like éliou and Donni also offering stylish leashes of their own.
Below, shop Lopez’s exact Second Wind mask and chain duo.
