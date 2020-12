Jennifer Lopez Wore Going-Out PJs With 2020’s Most Useful Accessory

Second Wind isn’t the only brand designing fashion-forward attachments for 2020’s most essential accessory . This year, many designers have taken to designing stylish face masks, as well as accessories for them, ranging from scrunchie-like ties and bows (think: Collina Strada and KkCo ) to beaded styles designed to be worn on top of more protective masks. But of all the face mask accoutrements crafted this year, chains like Perez’s are the most sought after, with other Instagram brands like éliou and Donni also offering stylish leashes of their own.