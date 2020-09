Tracee Ellis Ross’ Outfit Makes A Case For Pairing Joggers With Heels

Not everyone would pair loungewear with heels, but that’s exactly what Tracee Ellis Ross just did, proving that the two do in fact go together. On Tuesday, the black-ish star posted a slideshow to her Instagram that showed her posing in her trailer. “Just waiting to get called to set for rehearsal,” she wrote in her caption. “Right at the edge of my no mask zone.” In the photos, Ross can be seen wearing an aqua blue sweatsuit courtesy of sustainable loungewear brand PANGAI A , which she paired with *drumroll please* Bottega Veneta’s braided Lido sandals in white — better known as the It sandals of this spring and summer. She topped off the ensemble with a pair of chunky gold hoops and her signature bold lip.