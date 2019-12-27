The Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2019

For every one celebrity couple that got together in 2019 (hi, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes), it felt like two more split. It happens: Celebrities are not immune to the harsh blow of a breakup anymore than those of us without verified Instagram accounts boasting millions of followers.
Alas, some of these stars’ splits were more surprising — or at least more dramatic — than others: Years-long marriages crumbled. A beloved on-again, off-again pair who tied the knot just months earlier called it quits. Khloé Kardashian’s split from her partner even entangled Kylie Jenner’s best friend.
Then, there were the couples who were simply fun while it lasted. Sure, we weren’t really expecting Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron to go the distance but hey, at least it gave us something to talk about between Bachelor seasons!
Which celebrity splits did we talk about the most in 2019? Here’s the rundown.