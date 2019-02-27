Jordyn Woods Appears To Be Planning A MAJOR Response To The Tristan Thompson Drama

Jordan Woods basically just told the Kardashians, "Game on." After a week of silence, the 21-year-old went live on Instagram for less than 30 seconds Tuesday afternoon, wordlessly telling followers everything they need to know.
The video in question captured the Instagrammer walking into a studio and having a seat at a table. A red table. In the background of the shot, the "Red Table Talk" logo — the one that belongs to Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show — can be seen. The assumption? Jordyn Woods is going on Red Table Talk to discuss the current Kardashian-Thompson snafu.
A week ago, TMZ reported that Woods was spotted getting cozy with Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson. This alleged behaviour resulted in the couple's immediate split. Meanwhile, Woods' moved out of Jenner's home and went silent on social media, opting for silence as the best course of action.
A rep for Woods did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but Smith's rep as well as Facebook confirmed that the episode will air on Friday, March 1, on Facebook Watch. Meanwhile, fans are elated that Woods is finally talking.
Jordyn Woods is about to spill all the tea on Red Table Talk and I am so here for it ??— Tee? (@tierramurrell_) February 26, 2019
JORDYN WOODS HIT UP UNCLE WILL AND IS ABOUT TO SPILL THE TEA ON RED TABLE TALK I- pic.twitter.com/gMLexkvTbF— meg walsh (@MegWalshh) February 26, 2019
Did yal see @jordynwoods Insttaaaa story!!! It’s about to be TEAAAA TIME— Priscilla Canales (@priscillacanal2) February 26, 2019
In case you're wondering why Woods seems to have picked Red Table Talk to speak her piece, she and the Smiths go way back. Just look at this old photo Will Smith posted for Woods' birthday in 2018:
This doesn't mean Jada Pinkett Smith would shy away from asking the hard questions. After all, on the very first episode of the show, she interviewed Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Fletcher. The two got honest and raw about the experience of Jada dating Will while he was still technically married to Fletcher. There's no reason to believe things wouldn't get just as deep with Woods.
Typically, Red Table Talk airs weekly — but unfortunately its latest episode went up yesterday. Do we really have to wait six more days for the details? For a family friend, I implore the Smiths to make an exception.
