For years, Professor X (played by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy) and his team of powerful mutants have been kept outside of the MCU despite Avengers and X-Men crossovers occurring frequently within Marvel Comics simply because their storylines were property of 20th Century Fox. With its 2017 billion dollar acquisition of the company, Disney now has full ownership over many of those characters and their films, meaning that there is a future in which mutants like Storm, Wolverine, and others interact with our MCU faves. This might actually be the first move towards officially welcoming mutants into the MCU fold