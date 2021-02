Where Were The Queer Relationships In Bridgerton?

Though there aren’t any gay storylines in the source material, part of the beauty of a book-to-TV translation is that the showrunners have the opportunity to make a good story even better, and more relevant. ( Little Fires Everywhere is a good example of this.) Benedict’s novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, consists of a Cinderella-esque plot where Benedict falls in love with a housemaid. And though the intermingling of social class is an interesting premise, it’s not exactly unexplored territory. A version of this same story in which Benedict explores his sexuality would be an opportunity for Bridgerton to earn its progressive credentials. After all, the showrunners have already strayed from the source material to make the show more racially diverse — why not go all the way and strive for sexual diversity as well?