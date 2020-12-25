As *NSYNC once sang: Merry Christmas and happy holidays — Netflix is here to drop off some gifts. While you shouldn’t expect a new PS5, they do have a sleigh load of new TV shows, movies, and specials.
On Friday, December 25, the streamer will give audiences one of its biggest presents of 2020: Bridgerton. The new period drama — Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix Original — mixes the luxurious soirees and romantic yearning of the British historical romances of yore with the soapy social climbing of Gossip Girl. This series also has an omniscient, delightfully judgemental narrator (watch out Kristen Bell, Dame Julie Andrews is coming for your crown).
Earlier in the week, Netflix premiered Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, the pop star’s Sweetener World Tour documentary. We also got a new George Clooney movie, a sex-positive comedy special, and more.
These are the buzziest new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix offerings, including their trailers.