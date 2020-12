On Friday, December 25, the streamer will give audiences one of its biggest presents of 2020: Bridgerton . The new period drama — Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix Original — mixes the luxurious soirees and romantic yearning of the British historical romances of yore with the soapy social climbing of Gossip Girl. This series also has an omniscient, delightfully judgemental narrator ( watch out Kristen Bell , Dame Julie Andrews is coming for your crown).