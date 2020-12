Are You A Tia Or A Tamera? The Surprisingly Subversive Big Question Of Sister, Sister

Naturally, that was the simple and defining question for the viewer. For me, a kid who worshipped at the altar of Sister, Sister reruns every day after school, my chosen twin became very important to my adolescent identity . I was a Tia of course. My good grades, shyness, and constant need for parental approval made my Tia-ness a no brainer. I’d roll my eyes at my TV when Tamera would brush off homework and cringe when she forced her sister to cheat on a test. And when, in Season 3, Tamera has to go to summer school and Tia has to work as a camp counsellor and they switch places, I, too, thought going to school would be more fun than camp (I am slightly less of a dork as an adult). Choosing between these two completely different Black girl characters was, at the time, just a thing I did while watching my favourite show. Now, I know how freeing and significant it was that I got to see myself in Tia while also not seeing myself in Tamera. Blackness is not a monolith, and in the ’90s, way before “representation” became a buzzword, Sister, Sister was proving that two Black girls could look the same but think and act differently. What a concept.