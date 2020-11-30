Are You A Tia Or A Tamera? The Surprisingly Subversive Big Question Of Sister, Sister

Tia (Tia Mowry) is the introverted brainiac who cares about boys but not as much as she does school and rules, and Tamera (Tamera Campbell) is the extroverted free spirit who cares a bit about rules but more so about boys and never about school. As the series goes on, these rigid personality traits loosen slightly, but the big things remain the same: Tia and Tamera have very distinct personas that don’t fall into the stereotypical Black girl categories we were used to seeing on TV.