The Olsen Twins’ It Takes Two Is More Radical Than You Remember

Let’s pause to address the obvious: Alley is a virulent supporter of Donald Trump , one who has remained steadfast despite his blatantly false claims of election fraud in recent days. She’s admitted to voting for him not once, but twice, and endorsed him during his 2020 campaign. Her political views are reprehensible, and undeniably taint her otherwise charismatic and down-to-earth performance as Diane. I can’t blame you if this knowledge prevents you from enjoying or even watching this movie. But if you can overcome that hurdle, you’ll notice that Diane is a character we might hail as progressive even today (again, not her portrayer Alley). She’s single and confident, charming in a very relatable sort of way, and wears the hell out of an oversized sweater. Also, she appreciates a cute butt and isn’t embarrassed to say so! What’s more, Davis’ sharp writing gives her a lot to say about the unfair societal expectations women face when it comes to child rearing. We’re supposed to be maternal and understanding, but a single woman choosing to adopt a child on her own without the support of a man? Forget it!