The heavens have opened and the angels are singing, for today is a blessed day: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have spoken!
In the rarest of rare interviews with WSJ Magazine, the usually reserved sisters promoted their new menswear line for their luxury clothing brand, The Row, and talked candidly about their twin sense. (Like Spidey sense, but real.)
“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,”Ashley said of her intimate relationship with her younger-by-two-minutes twin. Adding that a sisterhood with Mary-Kate was like being in “a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs....We do everything together."
Advertisement
“We came out of the womb doing that,” Mary-Kate joked.
Together, the famously private sisters have built a fashion empire that trumps the success of their childhood acting career. Mary-Kate resides in New York City with French husband Olivier Sarkozy, whom she married in 2015, while Ashley contemplates a move back to Los Angeles.
The sisters had their first taste of fame when they were cast as Michelle Tanner in Full House and declined an invitation to appear in Netflix's reboot of the series, much to the chagrin of everyone involved. Businesswomen by the time they hit their teens, the sisters both dropped out of New York University to handle their new ventures and run the day-to-day operations of Dualstar Entertainment Group, their production company.
In a 2011 interview with Vogue, Mary-Kate explained why the sisters have chosen to be reclusive and abstain from social media: "We’ve spent our whole lives trying to not let people have that accessibility." All that secrecy doesn't mean the sisters are not living their best life, speaking with The Edit, Mary-Kate clarified that she's not all work and no play: "I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax, and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it."
Is it too presumptuous to ask for an Olsen self-help book?
Advertisement