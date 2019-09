Still noticeably absent from the streaming spin-off — which dropped part one of its third season on September 22 — are Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who jointly portrayed baby sister Michelle Tanner before skyrocketing to global domination in their tween years. Now, Full House franchise creator Jeff Franklin is speaking out about why the Olsen twins have yet to make an appearance on the series. According to his interview with TVLine, it's partly because, well, he stopped asking them to.