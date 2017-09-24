Miss your old familiar friends from Full House? Fortunately, Netflix's Fuller House has reunited all of them...err, almost, anyway.
Still noticeably absent from the streaming spin-off — which dropped part one of its third season on September 22 — are Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who jointly portrayed baby sister Michelle Tanner before skyrocketing to global domination in their tween years. Now, Full House franchise creator Jeff Franklin is speaking out about why the Olsen twins have yet to make an appearance on the series. According to his interview with TVLine, it's partly because, well, he stopped asking them to.
Franklin revealed to TVLine:
"The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don’t seem interested in coming."
The TV producer did add, however, that should the twins come knocking, they will always have a place in the Tanner home.
"It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. It’s up to them to decide if they want to come play or not."
Right now, it seems that Mary Kate and Ashley are more interested in their uber-successful fashion careers than in reprising a role that they parted ways with as children. (Which, honestly, fair.)
Of course, that's not stopping the Olsens from getting a shout-out on the spin-off. In the very first episode of the series, the twins received major side-eye from the characters during a long, dramatic pause after Michelle's absence was noted.
According to executive producer Bob Boyett's interview with People, there's no bad blood between the Olsen twins and the cast. He told the outlet of the former actresses' absence:
"Ashley said, 'I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel comfortable acting.' Mary-Kate said, 'It would have to be me because Ash doesn’t want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us.'"
Should that bad timing ever change, it looks like it'll have to be the Olsens who pick up the phone.
