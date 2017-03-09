The Olsen twins are one of life's greatest enigmas, right up there with the depths of the ocean and the fact that clouds aren't fluffy. The elusive duo reigned supreme in the '90s and early '00s, but these days they are shrouded in mystery as well long black kaftans. Rest assured, though, that Mary-Kate is doing just fine.
In a rare interview, the entrepreneur opened up to The Edit about her low-key life with husband Olivier Sarkozy. Though the piece focuses on the Olsens' successful designer brand Elizabeth and James, Olsen wandered into more personal territory. MK admitted that maintaining the brand is hard work. But she's no stranger to relaxation, either. How does one-half of the iconic teen duo relax? Why, she cooks and she rides horses.
"We’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us," the 30-year-old said of her and her sister's work ethic. She continued, "But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it." This is possibly the most Mary-Kate has ever said on the subject of her husband, who happens to be the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Based on what we can discern from photos of the two, the spouses enjoy a pretty fabulous lifestyle. But this talk of their home life is new — it's so lovely to hear that the high-profile couple enjoys a low-key life.
Her sister Ashley spoke to the sisters' elusiveness. Why don't we hear anything about the Olsen twins anymore? Why aren't they on our radar? Well, conceivably, it's because they're not on social media.
"We don't dive into that world [of social media]," Ashley admitted. "We don't have Instagram or Facebook." The downside of this is that they can't interact with fans. The upside is that they don't have to deal with online scrutiny.
"We've stayed quite sheltered," Ashley added. She's right, of course. That's why the two are so difficult to follow. We don't hear any news about them because they're not posting selfies or broadcasting their lives on Snapchat. And that's perfectly alright. After all, without the mystery of the Olsen twins, what else would we ponder during long, evening walks? Certainly not the clouds.
