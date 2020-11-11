In Today’s Not Fan-Fic News: Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Threw Hotel Dance Parties Together

There are a lot of things to be jealous of right now — that New Zealand and Taiwan are basically COVID-free because they have their shit together; that someone, somewhere is dating Brad Pitt. But what’s perhaps most devastating is that Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet threw dance parties together without inviting us.
In a new cover story for Elle, Zendaya’s Dune co-star Chalamet interviewed her about their film, her recent Emmy win for her role in HBO’s Euphoria and her upcoming Sam Levinson-directed film Malcolm & Marie that she filmed during quarantine.
The two really seem to be good buddies — they call each other things like “man” and talk about their craft and accomplishments with mutual respect. At one point during their cute exchange, Chalamet asked Zendaya what her favourite thing they did on break from shooting was. “I guess it was the dance parties that I hosted in my room,” she answered. Chalamet seemed to agree, and add that the cast had a "super legit fucking wrap party."
"We were there with some of the cast, and then Javier [Bardem] came in and we were all dancing," he continued. "You have Polaroids of that moment, right?"
Javier was there? As if the FOMO couldn't get any worse. It's bad enough that we likely won't get to see Dune until 2030 (exaggerating for effect, here), so the least Zendaya can do is drop some of those polaroids. Adding this to the list of "not fan-fic, fan-fic" along with the Harry Style fish story.