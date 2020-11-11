In Today’s Not Fan-Fic News: Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Threw Hotel Dance Parties Together

The two really seem to be good buddies — they call each other things like “man” and talk about their craft and accomplishments with mutual respect. At one point during their cute exchange, Chalamet asked Zendaya what her favourite thing they did on break from shooting was. “I guess it was the dance parties that I hosted in my room,” she answered. Chalamet seemed to agree, and add that the cast had a "super legit fucking wrap party."