Zendaya Just Showed Off Fresh Blonde Highlights While Casting Her Vote

The votes are in: Fans want to see Zendaya’s new hair. The Euphoria star posted a short video from the ballot box over the weekend while exercising her right to vote. Though her hair was pulled back, fans were quick to spot what appears to be fresh blonde highlights — and they're clamoring for a closer look.
In the clip posted to Instagram, Zendaya and a friend pose beside the box, with the star's dark brown hair appearing visibly lighter with streaks of blonde. "Just a couple of voters dropping off their ballots," Zendaya captioned the post. The actress is known to experiment with her hair color, but usually using wigs or extensions, so this could very well be a whole new look for her.
Within moments of posting, fans began commenting on the new hair. "The blonde," wrote one commenter. "Her hair, hold up," echoed another. "We need a pic of the hair, sis — I'm tryna see the full look," read yet another comment with over three thousand likes endorsing the sentiment.
Zendaya’s new blonde highlights may have become the topic of discussion in the comments section, but the post itself shows that the actress is as passionate as ever about using her platform to remind her fans of the upcoming election. Last month, Zendaya teamed up with former First Lady Michelle Obama to encourage young voters to cast their ballots in honor of National Voter Registration Day via an Instagram Live. During the conversation, Zendaya discussed the importance of keeping up momentum going into the election.
"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I’m very inspired by my peers who have continuously been out in the streets doing good work and I think we should all honor that," she told Obama, speaking to the power of protest against racial injustice and police violence. "Just all the history that has gotten into making sure that our vote counts, it matters. Now is as important a time as any to make sure that your voice is heard."