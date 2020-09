You Can Copy Zendaya’s Emmy-Winning Hairstyle For Less Than $20

To achieve his client's Emmys look, Sims used just two products, both from Flawless by Gabrielle Union. “I started by spraying the Flawless by Gabrielle Union Shine Heat Protection Spray and Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-In Conditioner on her damp hair,” he explains. After protecting Zendaya's strands from heat, Sims carefully round-brushed her hair and secured each section with rollers for volume. Once her curls were set, Sims tied it all up into a high ponytail, which he then back-combed for volume and a faux bangs effect.