Brad Pitt’s Dating Life Is The Biggest Joke Of 2020 — But What’s Really Going On?

The mystery person writing Brad Pitt’s acceptance speeches is the one who really deserves a little gold statue. Even though Pitt scored multiple nods for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, it’s the digs he’s made at his own expense that have become the highlight this awards season. The jokes also made one thing clear: Pitt isn’t dating anyone right now.
Pitt was once one-half of Hollywood’s most A-list couples: He married Angelina Jolie in 2014, whom he dated for nine years and shares six children with. The couple announced their split in 2016. Since then, the tabloids have put Pitt with almost every woman he’s been tangentially associated with, from Kate Hudson to Charlize Theron to Search Party’s Alia Shawkat to a married professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
It’s typical for stars to ignore the gossip surrounding their personal lives, but, well...what fun would that be?
“I wanted to bring my mom [to the Golden Globes] but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” Pitt joked at the podium at the Golden Globes, where he took home the Supporting Actor award for OUATIH. “It would just be awkward.”
Pitt wasn’t even at the BAFTAs this year, but he made sure that his OUATIH co-star Margot Robbie spoke on his behalf knew to keep up the bit.
“He starts [the speech] by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!,’” Robbie read.
Currently, everyone’s obsessing over Pitt’s possible reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who along with Pitt won a SAG Award this year for her role in Apple+ series The Morning Show. A pic of the two interacting backstage at the event — specifically an image of Pitt grasping Aniston’s wrist — quickly went viral, as did a video of Pitt watching Aniston accept her award.
If anything, the viral moment just proved Pitt’s point: He really can’t stand next to any woman, let alone touch his friend’s hand, without the world writing think pieces about it.
