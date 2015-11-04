

Do the husband and wife worry that people will view the tumultuous couple they portray in the movie as a reflection of the actors themselves? Jolie explained that the conflicts the couple face in the movie don't mirror her own married life. But she also made clear that her marriage to Pitt is far from problem-free.



"[I]f they want to think we have terrible fights, are imperfect, have insecurities and can be depressed and emotional, of course that’s true. We have problems, arguments. We are two very human, flawed people. And I think that’s a good thing to show."



For Pitt, the process of making the film was unfamiliar in more ways than one. It wasn't just his first time working with his wife as a director, it was his first time working with a female director, ever. "That doesn’t seem right when you think about it," Jolie said. It really doesn't, considering the number of films Pitt has starred in throughout his prolific career. Jolie wants Hollywood's lack of women and rampant sexism to change. And she's actually doing something about it.