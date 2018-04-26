Everything You Need To Know About The Professor Who Is Maybe Dating Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt may or may not be dating someone new — but that's not the important part of this story. What's important is who that person is, and why she will soon become our new best friend. Her name is Neri Oxman, and her resume is as long as Mercury retrograde feels. In other words, it goes on forever.
Oxman was born in Israel, and is a professor at MIT. She also studied at MIT and received her doctorate in architecture. She founded the MIT Mediated Matter lab where she and other researchers explore the intersections of biology, materials science, and design — essentially, using the latest technology in 3D-printing and computers to build things that could serve a biological purpose. Some of those things are more like modern art, and Oxman's work has indeed been exhibited at contemporary art museums like the MoMA and Cooper Hewitt. She's won several awards in her field, including the Carnegie "Pride of America" Award and was named a Cultural Leader by the World Economic Forum. Basically, Oxman is brilliant, she breaks ground in her work, and we can totally see why Pitt would be enthralled with her — if he really is dating her.
Page Six and People both report that Oxman and Pitt are "just friends," but we are wholly unconcerned with their relationship status. We just want to go out to brunch with Oxman, and listen to her talk about her sculptural 3D-printed glass columns, which pioneers how the technology can be used for architectural purposes. We may not comprehend the science behind what she's saying, but we'd be thrilled to be in the presence of such a rockstar.
