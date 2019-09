Everything You Need To Know About The Professor Who Is Maybe Dating Brad Pitt

Oxman was born in Israel, and is a professor at MIT. She also studied at MIT and received her doctorate in architecture. She founded the MIT Mediated Matter lab where she and other researchers explore the intersections of biology, materials science, and design — essentially, using the latest technology in 3D-printing and computers to build things that could serve a biological purpose. Some of those things are more like modern art, and Oxman's work has indeed been exhibited at contemporary art museums like the MoMA and Cooper Hewitt. She's won several awards in her field, including the Carnegie "Pride of America" Award and was named a Cultural Leader by the World Economic Forum. Basically, Oxman is brilliant, she breaks ground in her work, and we can totally see why Pitt would be enthralled with her — if he really is dating her.