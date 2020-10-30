Halloween Weekend is here, but unlike years past — which were dominated by the season premieres of horror blockbuster series like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Stranger Things — Netflix isn’t doing a big spooky push in 2020.
The only place you’ll find real scares on Friday, October 30, is in His House, an England-set horror movie starring Lovecraft Country breakout Wunmi Mosaku. Beyond that chilling flick, Netflix is looking forward. Earlier this week, the streaming service debuted Holidate, its first festive rom-com of the year. The holiday-obsessed movie is star Emma Roberts’ latest smaller-budget romance after last year’s Little Italy. Netflix also served up star-studded Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, its first comedy special from the pioneer of politics TikTok.
Elsewhere on Netflix, you’ll find the end of a mafia drama, a beautiful new anime, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.