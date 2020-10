Holidate Is Bad, But Emma Roberts Is Good

For those wondering about its October release, Holidate isn’t a Christmas movie per se . Over the course of the movie, Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) celebrate New Year’s, Saint Patrick’s Day, Easter, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day (though why you’d bring a guy to your one-on-one brunch with your mom is anyone’s guess), the Fourth of July, Halloween, and Labour Day together. It’s a movie that could technically be enjoyed year-round, that is, if it were any good. But Netflix’s first holiday offering of the season isn’t good. In fact, it’s pretty bad. The plot is a tinselled-up ripoff of Plus One , a genuinely great and underseen rom-com starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid (who, as Meg Ryan’s son, also has impeccable rom-com pedigree); the character development is non-existent beyond the basic log line, namely a man and woman who both really need dates for the holidays; and it relies heavily on tropes even as it weakly pokes fun at them. Basically, it’s the classic Netflix holiday set-up, a movie that’s designed to be flitted in and out of, as you text your friends or fold your laundry. At an hour and 43 minutes, it’s also bloated with narrative padding and useless plot segways, so don’t feel bad if you have to pee halfway through and forget to pause.