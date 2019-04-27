Emma Roberts Just Made A Drastic Hair Change — & She Looks Just Like Julia

Regardless of your natural hair colour or how many times you've complained about breakage, come springtime — when that warm sunshine starts kissing your shoulder blades — you will probably get a visceral itch to go blonde again. We all feel it, and if there's anyone who can convince you to take the plunge, it's Emma Roberts.
For an upcoming project, the Scream Queens actress took her chocolate-brown bob (which she dyed dark this past winter) back to a sunny, honey tone — and it makes her look like the spitting image of her famous aunt, Julia Roberts.
Advertisement
The blonder shade, with a subtly shadowed root, came courtesy of L.A.'s seasoned colourist Nikki Lee, who tells us that this brightened tone is purposefully edgier than the polished platinum Roberts has worn in the past. "Instead of doing the typical bright blonde we went for a 'boho sunrise tone,'" Lee explains. "Something that felt a bit more undone and effortless."
Like Julia Roberts, Emma loves to switch up her hair colour, and she's made every shade— from burnished auburn to dark brunette — look great. But this new, fun, boho look, styled with waist-length extensions, might be our favourite style to date. It makes her sun-kissed skin glow, emphasises her feathered brows, and this shot is seriously convincing us to find a similar white eyelet blouse ASAP.
Of course, flip flopping colour from dark to light merits an important conversation about damage control. Lee assures us she took all the necessary precautions with Emma to ward against blonde breakage. "With the help of Joico Blonde Life lightener and my go-to Olaplex, I was able to keep her hair in great condition," she explains. And hey, if Julia Roberts can keep her hair bright blonde and shiny, chances are Emma knows all the tricks.
Advertisement