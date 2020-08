Now, on Friday, August 21, Netflix is giving viewers a breather. Rather than serving up an overwhelming handful of over-the-top content, the streaming service is debuting new niche TV shows and movies for viewers. The buzziest one of the newbie bunch is the fifth season of Lucifer , which continues the tale of heaven’s most famous (and mischievous) angel/L.A. detective sidekick. Elsewhere you’ll find a new adult animated series starring a New Girl star (Hoops), a family-friendly caper (The Sleepover), another Netflix reality show (DeMarcus Family Rules), and much more.