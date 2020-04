Too Hot to Handle sent 16 hook-up prone adults to a beach in Mexico and challenged them to form emotional connections over physical relationships while a comedic narrator lovingly mocked them. The show borrows from some of the best reality dating series around, and thankfully, you can stream watch most of those shows, too. They aren’t exactly like the Netflix show, which is centered around a purple cone-shaped robot , but they will fulfill the desire to watch a bunch of young, attractive people meet and suddenly fall in love in an insanely beautiful location.