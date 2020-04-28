"As British producers we noticed Americans are used to having human contact with the cast. But then we were like, we want to focus on the people that are on the journey," she explained. "One of the producers was like, 'Do you know who I talk to all the time? My Alexa. I feel like I've got a relationship with my Alexa. Sometimes she judges me, sometimes she says stuff I don't agree with.' And we all just realized that the world is basically being governed or in some way connected to AI and to make it a dating show for 2020 you need to bring AI into it."