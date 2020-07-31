Last week, Netflix belonged to Kissing Booth 2. This week, the streaming service is inarguably ruled by a profoundly difficult cult fave: The Umbrella Academy season 2.
This new batch of Umbrella Academy episodes — which premieres on Friday, July 31 — follows the dangerously dysfunctional Hargreeves siblings on a new zany, emo(tional), and bloody adventure into the past. At least a single one-liner of Umbrella Academy is destined for meme greatness, if not many more smart lines of dialogue.
If Umbrella Academy isn’t your cup of time traveling tea — or you finish speeding through your season binge on Friday night — there are still many more new shows and movies for you to watch on Netflix this weekend. First up, there is Get Even, a British teen murder mystery for all the bored Riverdale and Elite fans out there. There is also a delightful South African rom-com (Seriously Single), another season of a Netflix baking show (Sugar Rush, now with more rules), a ton of fearlessly nerdy content, and so much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.