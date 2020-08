If Umbrella Academy isn’t your cup of time traveling tea — or you finish speeding through your season binge on Friday night — there are still many more new shows and movies for you to watch on Netflix this weekend. First up, there is Get Even , a British teen murder mystery for all the bored Riverdale and Elite fans out there. There is also a delightful South African rom-com (Seriously Single), another season of a Netflix baking show (Sugar Rush, now with more rules), a ton of fearlessly nerdy content, and so much more.