Deck The Halls (& Kitchen) With These Holiday Baking Shows & Specials

The holidays can be stressful, but there are few experiences that can’t be improved by sugar. And for some of us, the gingerbread men and fruitcakes aren’t even the best part of Christmas cookie season: it’s all about the process.
When it comes to baking shows, Food Network once took the cake, but Netflix has been countering with some brand-new sweet treats. This winter, originals including Sugar Rush and the Nicole Byer-hosted Nailed It! are back for special holiday seasons. (One of these shows will make you feel a lot more confident about your own baking skills; one of them probably won’t.) And elsewhere, chefs will compete to make everything from the most delicious Christmas cookie to the most dramatic gingerbread display.
With so many competition shows and specials to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down the best of the best — so we selected some of the stand-outs sure to satisfy every sweet tooth. From the latest and most festive installment of The Great British Baking Show to a cake-off hosted by Jonathan Bennett (yes, that Jonathan Bennett) to even more Jason Mantzoukas on Nailed It!, here are all the baking extravaganzas to add to your watch list this holiday season.