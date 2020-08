Kristin Cavallari Just Posted A Photo With Stephen Colletti That May Break The Internet

The two went their separate ways after Laguna Beach. Colletti appeared on one 2008 episode of The Hills titled "A Date With the Past" to see if he and Conrad could make it work (nope), and then went on to act in a few TV movies and One Tree Hill. Cavallari stuck around the reality TV scene, appearing in The Hills, ABC's Dancing with the Stars and later, as the star of the 2018 E! show Very Cavallari , which focused on her fashion and lifestyle brand, Uncommon James. In 2013, she wed former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom she has three kids. The couple went through a rather messy divorce in April 2020.