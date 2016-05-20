Laguna Beach Cast On What Was Real & What Was Fake

We’re not sure exactly how or why, but the Laguna Beach cast is back together for a little while. And they’re both getting silly and dishing on some show secrets we would have died to know a decade ago, when the show was on the air.
First up, the silly. Here’s a dramatic reading of Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean,” the show’s iconic theme song. They all look shockingly normal. Like, you wouldn’t blink if they showed up at your barbeque. You probably wouldn’t recognize them, but still.
But then the cast got more real. They broke down some of the great mysteries of the show for E! News. Well, mainly the single great mystery: What’s real and what’s fake?
1. The Kristin-Stephen-LC love triangle gets a shaky response from the cast. Kristin and Stephen really were dating, but LC was seemingly just a friend.
2. They all agree that they were good friends before the show, so the basis was real at least.
3. The car LC drives during the credits belonged to her parents. She actually drove a 4Runner.
4. The cast all agree that they were paid to appear. This is shocking only to people that still believe in Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, and professional wrestling.
The majority of events seem to be real, which is kind of surprising. But the cast does acknowledge the producers’ roles in shaping their lives. Click through to watch more.
