Kristin Cavallari’s Former Reality Show Co-Stars Are Shading Her Amid Show’s Cancellation

2020 has not been great for Kristin Cavallari. Shortly after she announced her divorce from Jay Cutler in the middle of quarantine, she also revealed that her E! show, Very Cavallari, would not be returning for a new season. The show was never a smash hit, but had consistent ratings during its three seasons, It's likely the show is wrapping up out of respect of Cavallari's personal life — an ethos former Very Cavallari stars Shannon Ford and Reagan Agee are not adopting for themselves. The pair have been spotted shading their former employer on social media in the aftermath of her announcement.