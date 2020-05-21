Kristin Cavallari’s Former Reality Show Co-Stars Are Shading Her Amid Show’s Cancellation

2020 has not been great for Kristin Cavallari. Shortly after she announced her divorce from Jay Cutler in the middle of quarantine, she also revealed that her E! show, Very Cavallari, would not be returning for a new season. The show was never a smash hit, but had consistent ratings during its three seasons, It's likely the show is wrapping up out of respect of Cavallari's personal life — an ethos former Very Cavallari stars Shannon Ford and Reagan Agee are not adopting for themselves. The pair have been spotted shading their former employer on social media in the aftermath of her announcement.
Advertisement
"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," Cavallari wrote on Instagram. "I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."
View this post on Instagram
As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys 💛
Ford — who starred in the first season of the reality series after being fired from Cavallari's jewellery company, Uncommon James, following an iconic, tearful fight about a newsletter — has never been shy about her distaste for her ex-friend ever since she left the show, so she wasted no time in posting a shady GIF on Instagram following the news.
"Happy Tuesday," she captioned a GIF of herself from Very Cavallari saying, "Hallelujah. Amen."
At about the same time, Agee, who lasted two seasons on the show before making a similar exit, posted a shady GIF of her own, in which she and Ford are sat next to each other during a talking head.
"I'm down with that," Agee says in the clip.
Refinery29 has reached out to Ford and Agee for further comment, because let's be honest, we could all use some more great petty entertainment right now.
Advertisement