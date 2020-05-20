Happy One Year Anniversary To The Most Polarising Episode Of TV Ever

Game of Thrones ended one year ago today.— 100T NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) May 19, 2020
I still can't believe they ruined one of the best TV shows of all time with that ending.
What a shame. pic.twitter.com/UG8MV9VJaO
Lots happening these days but it’s important to not forget that Game of Thrones had such an awful final season that one of the biggest cultural touchstones of the last decade was almost immediately erased from the public discourse https://t.co/7S6zuOsyK5— Galen Bacharier (@galenbacharier) May 19, 2020
It was They couldn’t— Камилла 🇩🇪 (@starkshyung) May 19, 2020
a poem Read it #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ufCaU0jHgo
This day last year, we were watching the #GameofThrones finale.— Luvvie is currently writing book 2 (@Luvvie) May 19, 2020
I'm still mad about that ending. pic.twitter.com/UPdCIzftNI
Now that it has been one year since #GameOfThrones has ended, Kit Harington gave us the most accurate description of the show’s ending & legacy... pic.twitter.com/C4cvvMyqvW— Jon Stormborn (@LanaAlwaysQueen) May 19, 2020