Gwendoline Christie Defends What Brienne Wrote About Jaime In The Game Of Thrones Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 8.
No matter what Kit Harington says, many fans are pissed at how the Game Of Thrones finale treated women (Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Elizabeth Warren included). There were the big moments, like Daenerys going full mad-queen and then getting stabbed, but also the small ones. One such small one that made the rounds on the internet was Brienne's final scene completing Jaime Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) entry in the annals of the Kingsguard. While his documented history began with his reputation as "Kingslayer," Brienne filled the remaining pages with a glowing account of his accolades, despite the fact that he pulled a seriously fuckboy move leaving her for Cersei (Lena Headey) moments after they had sex.
Naturally, this sparked some backlash — and memes.
Brienne should have gone north and took up with Tormund and spent the rest of her days riding and drinking and having fun and NOT acting like Kingslayer's widow. He was not FIT to comb her beautiful hair!!! Never mind ride her wance then run away— Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) May 21, 2019
“And also Ser Jaime died while telling Cersei that he was in love with Brienne who was super hot the end” pic.twitter.com/9yr5i3lvHK— Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) May 20, 2019
Ser Brienne of Tarth, Sworn Sword to the women of House Stark, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Burner of Men #GameofThrones #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/tuZ52IehrM— lil moody (@heyelissa) May 20, 2019
As for Gwendoline Christie, who brought Brienne to life these many seasons, she saw the moment as touching — and right in line with Brienne's character arc.
"What I thought was interesting about that scene was Brienne has achieved the position of commander of the Kingsguard and she decides to take the higher ground," Christie told Variety. "She uses her power in a positive way, in the way I feel Brienne has always done, to look beyond the surface of who someone is and to examine their deeds and morals. I think what she did was perform an act of respect for someone whom she did love."
You know who else would have performed some acts of respect, if you know what I mean? Tormund (Kristofer Hivju). Let's just all imagine Brienne closed that book and followed Jon Snow (Harington) up North.
