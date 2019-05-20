Kit Harington Responds To Accusations That The Game Of Thrones Finale Was Sexist

Warning: This posts contains spoilers for season 8 of Game Of Thrones.
Game Of Thrones has finally ended, but not everyone is satisfied. There was already a petition for HBO to redo the final season, and after that finale (and those water bottles left on screen), people are only more convinced that the ending to the long-running series was rushed.
Then there's the fact that in just two episodes, the show killed off some of its most powerful female characters, prompting accusations of sexism (to which Game Of Thrones is no stranger). However, Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, anticipated that fans might feel slighted by the deaths of both Cersei (Lena Headey) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), and preemptively came to the show's defense in conversation with Entertainment Weekly.
"Just because they’re women, why should they be the goodies?" he asked. "They’re the most interesting characters in the show. And that’s what Thrones has always done. You can’t just say the strong women are going to end up the good people. Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?"
Harington might be feeling particularly defensive of this point due to the fact that his character has now killed two major women characters — something he promised Jon isn't happy about.
“This is the second woman he’s fallen in love with who dies in his arms and he cradles her in the same way,” Harington explained. “That’s an awful thing. In some ways, Jon did the same thing to [his Wilding lover] Ygritte by training the boy who kills her. This destroys Jon to do this.”
Clarke, for what it's worth, had a sassier take.
“Um, he just doesn’t like women does he?” she told the outlet. “He keeps fucking killing them. No. If I were to put myself in his shoes I’m not sure what else he could have done aside from … oh, I dunno, maybe having a discussion with me about it? Ask my opinion? Warn me? It’s like being in the middle of a phone call with your boyfriend and they just hang up and never call you again. ‘Oh, this great thing happened to me at work today —hello?’ And that was 9 years ago…"
At least someone has a sense of humor about about all this Game Of Thrones heartbreak.
