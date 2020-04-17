The World Needs Saving, But We’ll Settle For A Saved By The Bell Reboot Trailer For Now

We're currently in the year of the reboot, with many old favourites being reimagined for a new generation. Amongst the modern remakes is Saved by the Bell, the sitcom set in the halls of Bayside High School, and some of the old gang will be back to rule the school once again.
In the Saved by the Bell reboot, popular jock AC Slater (Mario Lopez) is still the self-professed king of Bayside — well, kind of. Decades after graduating from the school, Slater has taken on a job as its gym teacher, which is honestly the perfect gig for him. Former fling Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) is also working at their alma mater.
“Can you believe [high school] was like 30 years ago?” she asks Slater. Yes and no — Slater looks basically the same, dimples and all.
Current-day, Bayside is facing a shakeup in its student body. A statewide public relations dilemma resulted in Bayside opening up its doors to students from lower-income students from different schools around California. Hijinks ensue as the transfers clash with their new classmates, forcing Slater to work overtime as a part-time gym instructor, part-time mediator.
Lopez and Berkley won't be the only Bayside alumni to appear in the Saved by the Bell remake. Though they didn't appear in the show's teaser, Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) will also return to the sacred halls of their high school. In the reboot, Gosselaar's swoon-worthy character grew up to become the Governor of California, but don't expect to see too much of him; the actor is currently under contract over at competitor network ABC as the star of the Kenya Barris series Mixed-ish.
Actress and activist Josie Totah (Champions) will enthusiastically lead the Bayside student body, joined by newbie actors Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena. And the school's found itself a new authority figure in John Michael Higgins — miss you, Principal Belding.
Saved by the Bell 2.0 doesn't yet have an official release date, but when it does premiere, viewers will be able to stream the series on NBC's new subscription streaming platform, Peacock. There, you'll be able to find the anticipated remakes of other beloved series like Punky Brewster, Psych, and more.
